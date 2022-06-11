By Sunday Oguntuyi Osogbo

The Apex body of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun state, Igbimo Agba has joined other progressives in Nigeria to congratulate former Lagos State governor and national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his well deserved victory as the candidate of the party in the recently concluded presidential primaries of the party, saying the victory attest to his doggedness in fighting the course of good governance .

This was contained in a congratulatory message issued and signed by its chairman, Engr. Sola Akinwumi and made available to newsmen in Osogbo over the weekend.

The group said Asiwaju Tinubu has demonstrated his commitment towards sustainability of the progressive party in the country, his emergence as the standard flag bearer of the party served as pay back.

The release reads, “The APC, Igbimo Agba Osun under its Chairman,Engr. Chief Sola Akinwumi herein rejoices with His Excellency Chief Bola Ahmed TINUBU on his well deserved victory as the standard Flag bearer of our great Party–APC arisen from the hotly contested Presidential Party primary election held on the 7th through the 8th day of June 2022 in Abuja,Nigeria”

“The outstanding victory showed to the political class in the World that doggedness,perseverance , loyalty and consistency are rewardable”

“I equally extend this congratulatory message to Chief Adebisi Bamdele AKANDE for playing fatherly and leading roles through thick and thin until the victory was attained while our amiable Governor in the State of Osun is felicitated with on this long expected feat”

“I cannot draw my curtain without hearty appreciation of invaluable support and commitment of Osun State Delegates, Party members , all citizens and residents of this State for our Party led Government under H/E Alh. Isiaka Adegboyega OYETOLA”

“Conclusively, our Oliver Twist wants more of your unwavering supports through vote casting especially in the forthcoming Osun State Governorship election on the 16th, July, 2022.”