Former Lagos State governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential hopeful, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reacted to vice president, Yemi Osinbajo’s declaration for president, noting that the number two man is not his son, as according to him, he has no son grown up enough to make such a declaration.

Tinubu who had earlier declared his intention to run for president, spoke on Monday in Abuja, in an interview with newsmen shortly after meeting with 12 governors of the APC.

The meeting at Kebbi Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro in Abuja, came hours after Osinbajo joined the 2023 presidential race.

Asked to comment on the declaration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who is seen by many as his political son, for presidency, Tinubu simply said, “I don’t have any son grown up enough to make such declaration.”

He, however, said his meeting with state governors on the platform of the party to seek collaboration, support and encouragement concerning his 2023 presidential ambition