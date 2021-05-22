Idowu Olakunle, Abeokuta

The Pro Chancellor and Chairman, Governing-Council of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago Iwoye, Mrs. Mosun Belo-Olusoga, says the institution now has 96.4 percent accreditation status for courses it offers.

Belo-Olusoga made the disclosure today in Abeokuta when she led members of the institution’s governing council on visit to the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun in his office.

She explained that the National University Commission (NUC) granted full accreditation for seventy courses out of seventy-two presented before it, stressing that the University, under the watch of the present Council, was able to increase the accreditation from the 76% it met when it came on board in 2017.

“OOU has enforced discipline and also ensured strict adherence to work ethics, through the review of the Code of Conduct for staff and students.” Olusoga said, noting the work ethics that was introduced has ensured that disciplinary actions were enforced without fear or favour.

She told the governor that erring staff and students, through the university management and senate, had been disciplined after following established procedures.

According to her, the Institution has put in place mechanisms that would continue to ensure the timely release of examination results of students, the prompt processing of transcripts and certificates.

She equally said that the Council has also approved the establishment of a Students Welfare and Hostel Management Committee that would interface with the owners of hostels and students residing in the properties.

Belo-Olusoga further explained that the university under her watch transited from its non-residential policy to a residential policy, saying that the students population residing in the hostel increased from initial four hundred to over three thousand students.

Responding, the Governor commended the Governing Council for bringing down the rate of cultism and all manner of indiscipline in the university, pointing out that the feat has resulted to high level of interest displayed by the number of students seeking admission.

“I think that one thing that stands out is the level of security or the reduction of the level of insecurity, we all know what characterised that university in the past where there were cultism and all manners of indiscipline. We see that has greatly subsided and students are more focused on their academic activities and I think that is very impressive.

“That is what will explain for the higher level of interest that is displayed by the number of students that are seeking admission, because nobody will want his or her children in a university where there is a high rate of cultism and bad behaviour.

“So, I will like to congratulate the Governing Council on your particular achievement of curbing the rate of insecurity which is one challenge that we are now currently dealing with along the length and breadth of not just this state, but the country at large,” the governor stated.

Abiodun who disclosed that his administration has acquired buses for the smooth transportation of students on campuses, added that the buses would soon be handed over to the institutions as soon as issues on the management of the buses are sorted out with respective institutions.

While appreciating the Governing Council for the changes it has made in the curricular of the institution, the governor also commended the Council members for what they were able to achieve in terms of students’ welfare.

“I want to appreciate some of the changes that you’ve made in curricular; you have mentioned that you have introduced Nursing, Music and Linguistics and that it is doing very well. You have also done a lot of work in regards to students’ welfare, particularly by providing through Public Private Partnership, accommodation and increased students population from four hundred to three thousand,” Abiodun submitted.