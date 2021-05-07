IDOWU OLAKUNLE

Ogun State Government says it will continue to support any developmental drive geared towards promotion of qualitative and efficient education

The government explained that the decision was to further bring value and achieve better standard for education in the state.

The State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun made this known while receiving a Presidential Visit Panel to Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, in his Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta office.

Abiodun said his administration was passionate about education, and has achieved many milestones in the sector, among which were the rehabilitation and construction of about 956 schools.

Governor Abiodun who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, said the visit of the panel would be of immense benefit to the institution and the nation at large.

“It is important when you come for this type of assignment to say things as it is, for the benefit of the institution and the country in general. I am highly impressed about the configuration of this team, in terms of experiences and expertise that has been brought into it. I am promising on behalf of the State government to give necessary support where necessary”, he said.

Abiodun who commended the team, noted that the institution has offered the State recognition that stands it out among other States in the country, added that the present government is comfortable with the programmes of the institution.

In his remarks, the Head of the team, Prof. Essiet U Essiet, mentioned that the purpose of the visit to the institution was to determine the relationship between it and the various statutory bodies through interaction, for proper supervision, planning, finance, discipline, among others.

Speaking, the Rector, Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, Arch. Olusegun Aluko expressed gratitude to the State government for providing enabling environment for teaching and learning, saying that the visit of the Panel would enable them evaluate the transformation that had taken place in the institution, and to serve as avenue to table their challenges.