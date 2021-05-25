By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State College of Technology Esa Oke (OSCOTECH), has established Oscotech Academy of science and sport.

The Rector of the institution, Doctor Samson Adegoke stated this in osogbo at a press conference.

Dr. Adegoke who was speaking on the achievements of his administration, noted that the academy would focus on science education and help to nurture the potential of students in sporting activities.

He also unveiled chief Taiwo Onigbinde as the ambassador of the academy and expressed confidence that he would help to promote the sport academy.

The Rector highlighted the achievements of his administration to include accreditation of eleven new courses in the institution as promotion of welfare of staff as well as maintaining uninterupted academic calander.

He called on stakeholders to enhance investment in education, saying education remained the bedrock for socio political and economic development.

In a remark, the former super eagles coach, Chief Onigbinde said sport academy has long over due and lauded institution for the initiative.

Chief Onigbinde said if the nation tapped its potential in sport it would serve as veritable source for Job and wealth creation.

He called on government and other stakeholders in the sport sector to invest heavily in the sector so as to position the country for economic turnaround.