The University of Ilorin has expelled a final-year student of the Department of Microbiology, Salaudeen Waliu Aanuoluwa, who was caught on camera assaulting a female lecturer of the same department.

In a statement by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, the verdict was handed down by the Student Disciplinary Committee on Monday.

He also stated that the student had 48 days to appeal against the verdict to the Vice-Chancellor in case he felt dissatisfied with the decision.

“Salaudeen has since been handed over to the police for further necessary action,” Akogun added.

A letter written to Salaudeen by the University Registrar reads, “You will recall that you appeared before the Student Disciplinary Committee (SDC) to defend yourself in respect of an allegation of misconduct levelled against you.

“After due consideration of all evidences before it, the Committee was convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that the allegation of misconduct has been established against you. It has accordingly recommended to the Vice-Chancellor, who in the exercise of the power conferred on him, has directed that you Salaudeen, Waliu Aanuoluwa be expelled from the University.

“Accordingly, you are hereby expelled from the University with immediate effect.

“You are required to submit forthwith, all University property in your custody including your Student Identity Card to the Dean of Student Affairs or his representative and keep off the campus.

“In case you are dissatisfied with this decision, you are free to appeal to the University Council through the Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences to the Vice-Chancellor within forty-eight (48) days of the date of this letter.”