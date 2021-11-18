From PETER OKORE, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie lkpeazu, has explained that his administration had to split the Ministry of Education into Basic and Post Basic education in a positive step to continue uplifting standards of education in the state.

The Governor, represented by his Deputy Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, disclosed this while commissioning the ICT Laboratory with 30 Sets of computers at St Mary Magdalene Anglican Girls Seminary, Laguru, Ubakala in Umuahia South L.G.A, of the State.

Governor Ikpeazu also reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to continue to place much premium on standard/qualitative education.

He called on proprietors of Missionary Schools to assist Government bridge the gap on moral decadence prevalent in the Society, even as he appreciated the wonderful works the Missionary Schools are doing in tackling the intellectual and moral upbringing of youths in various citadels of learning across the State.

He further reassured of Government’s preparedness to hand over Schools to the leadership of Missionaries and Churches that are desirous of having their Schools returned to them and appreciated the Anglican Bishop of Umuahia Diocese, The Rt. Rev’d Geoffrey Ibeabuchi and the Church leadership for achieving the feat, while urging the students to take advantage of the sound teachings impacted to them for their future benefits.

In his address, the Anglican Bishop of Umuahia Diocese, The Rt Rev’d Geoffrey Ibeabuchi said lots of renovation and reroofing of dilapidated structures have been accomplished through the Diocese and solicit financial assistance to enable them procure sets of computers,100 KVA generating set and Air Conditioners to meet JAMB requirements for an exam centre.

He also called for assistance in area of security for not just the equipment but the girls and their teachers.

The event which featured dances and plays led by the students of St Mary Magdalene Anglican Girls Seminary and the payment of School fees of an SS2 student, Miss Kama Mary Iheomamere in appreciation of her wonderful poem rendition attracted the presence of the Commissioner for Basic Education, Chief Ukwu Rocks Emma, the representative of the Secretary to the State Government and Permanent Secretary, Sir Okey Ihedioha, elder Statesmen and others personalities.