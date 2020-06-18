Adebayo Obajemu

Union Bank, one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, has disclosed the release of its 2019 Citizenship, Sustainability, and Innovation (CSI) report – an annual report outlining the Bank’s social and environmental investments during the year in view.

This gives a detailed, year-long account of responsible business practices, innovation, and community impact

.

The 2019 report was said to have been prepared in line with the Nigerian Sustainability Business Principles (NSBPs) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, highlighting Union Bank’s commitment to transparent reporting of its CSI efforts. The report also provides insight into the Bank’s commitment to making lives better for Nigerians by enabling success and championing development in Nigeria, in line with 14 out of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The report stated that in 2019, Union Bank achieved its plan to deepen its sense of shared ownership and accountability, leveraging the unique three-pillar model: Citizenship, Sustainability and Innovation. This model informed the Institution’s choice of partnerships, as the Bank continues to explore ways and opportunities to deepen engagement and ensure sustainable and scalable impact.

Explaning the report, the Chief Executive Officer, Emeka Emuwa, expressed his satisfaction at the contributions of the Bank as a leading financial institution committed to making lives better for Nigerians. He said:

“We have continued to make progress in embedding Citizenship, Sustainability, and Innovation into our operations as a Bank. Last year when I presented our scorecard, I highlighted that our focus for 2019 would be to deepen our sense of shared ownership and accountability. We have achieved this and more by making significant, and strategically aligned contributions aimed at enabling youth empowerment, social innovation, arts, and culture, and fostering a globally competitive economy.”