Major takeaways from GTCO Fashion Week

This year’s edition of the Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO)’s Fashion Week was a promotion of creativity and innovation in the fashion ecosystem, like the GTCO Food and Drink Festival, which celebrates Nigeria’s culinary diversity, this year’s unique offering offered impressive tapestry of creative ouvres that markedly defines its uniqueness.

Four exemplary presentations have enriched and benefitted the stakeholders in the fashion industry who came for this year’s edition.

1.Masterclasses:

The idea of masterclasses in itself was a masterstroke of creative excellence as it brought to the fore the intellectual and experiential reference of experts in the fashion ecosystem to share their unique perspectives, insights and revolutionary ideas on fashion for both the old and young fashion entrepreneurs, buffs and fashionistas to benefit from.

The Masterclasses line up on Day one and Day two are people who have made a name for themselves, they include Sheila Dailey who on Day two did justice to “A maestro in the world of celebrity artistry , Ted Gibson on the theme: Iconic Hair : the Hollywood Story.

Day one Masterclasses also had Lulu Kennedy who curated ” Incubating the Next Generation and Patricia Bright who broke down the masterclass on Style influence: Everything in between Creating your

Own online World.

2. Connection of local fashion entrepreneurs with international experts

Though this is not new ,but this year’s offering brought together so many African fashion talents with global fashion experts who can advance their careers. No doubt, this highly rich presentation stage gave many local designers outlets not only to network but also mould and blend their expertise and knowledge.

Advertisement

3. Excellent logistics for media coverage.

This year’s edition also improved on logistics for efficiency of media coverage. The event’s media center was sophisticatedly equipped with vital resources, inclusive of information about participating brands, ethical fashion, and social media handles. Media assets, such as pictures and news were made available to the media. This can be counted as a plus for the organizers.

No wonder, Charles Eremi, GTCO’s corporate communication representative said earlier that , “We spend time and resources to ensure each experience is top-notch.”

The company had done an excellent i accreditation process to ensure smooth media coverage. It was quite an experience.