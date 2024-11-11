Connect with us

Brands Entertainment

Major takeaways from GTCO Fashion Week
Advertisement

Brands

Supreme Court grants LG autonomy, orders FG to pay allocations directly to LG accounts

Brands

VFD to enhance market, shareholder value maximization with new initiative

Brands

Access Bank to acquire Ugandan based Finance Trust Bank

Brands

Dangote refinery gets more crude oil barrels

Brands Nation

Notore Chemical gets free float compliance extension

Brands Nation

Wema Bank empowers 10 finalists with over N50m at Hackaholics 4.0.grand finale

Brands Nation

LG Electronics storms Street Foodz Naija Season 4

Brands

LG GL-B221ALLB Refrigerator offering quality and larger storage capacity

Brands Headlines

Massive corruption rocks railways' ticketing system

Brands

Major takeaways from GTCO Fashion Week

Published

56 mins ago

on

Major takeaways from GTCO Fashion Week

This year’s  edition of the Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO)’s  Fashion Week was  a   promotion of creativity and innovation in the fashion ecosystem, like  the GTCO Food and Drink Festival, which celebrates Nigeria’s culinary diversity, this year’s unique offering offered impressive tapestry of creative ouvres that markedly defines its uniqueness.

Four exemplary presentations have enriched and benefitted the stakeholders in the fashion industry who  came for this year’s edition.

1.Masterclasses:

The idea of  masterclasses in itself was a masterstroke of creative excellence as it brought to the fore the intellectual and experiential reference of experts in the fashion ecosystem to share their unique perspectives, insights and revolutionary ideas on fashion for both the old and young fashion entrepreneurs, buffs and  fashionistas to benefit from.

The Masterclasses line up on Day one and Day two are people who have made a name for themselves, they include Sheila Dailey who  on Day two did justice to “A maestro in the world of celebrity artistry , Ted Gibson on the theme: Iconic Hair : the Hollywood Story.

Day one Masterclasses  also had Lulu Kennedy who curated  ” Incubating the Next Generation and Patricia Bright who broke down the masterclass on  Style influence: Everything in between Creating your

Own online World.

2. Connection of local fashion entrepreneurs with international experts

Though this is not new ,but this year’s offering brought together so many African fashion talents with global fashion experts who can advance their careers. No doubt, this highly rich  presentation stage gave many  local designers outlets not only to network but also mould and blend their expertise and knowledge.

Advertisement

3. Excellent logistics for media coverage.

This year’s edition also improved on logistics for efficiency of media coverage. The event’s media center  was sophisticatedly equipped with vital resources, inclusive of information about participating brands, ethical fashion, and social media handles. Media assets, such as pictures and news were made available to the media. This can be counted as a plus for the organizers.

No wonder, Charles Eremi, GTCO’s corporate communication representative said earlier that , “We spend time and resources to ensure each experience is top-notch.”

The company had done an excellent i accreditation process to ensure smooth media coverage. It was quite an experience.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *