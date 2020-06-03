OBINNA EZUGWU

One of Nigeria’s foremost financial institutions, Union Bank, has announced partnership with TEDxLagos to host the annual TEDxLagos event for the third consecutive year.

The collaboration, the bank said, is in line with the its effort to support initiatives which boost Nigeria’s development and growth.

TEDx is a global platform created in the spirit of TED’s mission, “ideas worth sharing”, and aims to take the spirit of TED to local communities around the globe through TEDx events.

The 2020 TEDxLagos event tagged ‘Upside’, will be a virtual gathering on Saturday, June 13 owing to physical distancing measures in place due to the global Covid-19 outbreak. This innovative approach will allow attendees from within and outside Lagos participate in the event.

Upside will feature some of Nigeria’s top thought leaders, social innovators and reformers who will spotlight inspiring and thought-provoking ideas to encourage decisive action for the benefit of the society, even as the world grapples with the impact of Covid-19.

Speaking on the Bank’s partnership with TEDxLagos, the Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing at Union Bank, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem said,

“Union Bank is pleased to partner with TEDxLagos for the third year. Our efforts to enable success in our host communities align squarely with the TEDx mission to unravel and amplify brilliant ideas that cause positive change and move our society forward. Over the past two years, the TEDxLagos events have showcased insightful talks and powerful conversations. This year, more than ever before, we look forward to even deeper conversations at the Upside.”

As part of the program line up for the day, Union Bank will host an interactive workshop to shine the spotlight on outstanding individuals and groups who have risen to the challenge of providing support to the underprivileged during the ongoing pandemic.

Union Bank’s sustained partnership with TEDxLagos reiterates the Bank’s continued commitment to innovation and impactful social causes that foster Nigeria’s growth.