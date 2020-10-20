Adebayo Obajemu

Union Bank of Nigeria has informed the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public that Mrs. Furera Isma Jumare, an Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, has been appointed as the Director General of the Jigawa State Investment Promotion Agency.

Consequently, and in line with Central Bank of Nigeria guidelines, she has resigned from the Board of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc with effect from 15th October 2020.

The Bank has commenced the process of filling her seat and further communication will be made as soon as the Board confirms a replacement