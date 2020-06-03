Adebayo Obajemu

UACN Property Development Company Plc has notified the investing public of the listing of additional 15,961,574,145 ordinary shares on the on the Daily Official List of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The additional shares listed on the Exchange arose from the Company’s Rights Issue of 15,961,574,145 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N1.00 per share on the basis of 43 new ordinary shares for every 7 ordinary shares held as at 30 September 2019. The Rights Issue was 100% subscribed.

With this listing of the additional 15,961,574,145 ordinary shares, the total issued and fully paid up shares of UACN Property Development Company Plc has now increased from 2,598,395,791 to 18,559,969,936 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each