TECNO Foundation has donated essential medical supplies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in support of the fight against the ravaging coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

The material donation which was handed over to the Lagos office of the NCDC on Tuesday, by officials of TECNO Foundation included 100,000 medical masks, 10,000 medical gloves, 1,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and 5,000 googles amongst others.

Speaking during the presentation, an official of TECNO Foundation, Mr Attai Oguche who handed over the medical materials to officials of the NCDC reiterated the importance of adequately equipping medical personnel who are at the forefront of the battle against the deadly virus.

Mrs Olajumoke Babatunde, Deputy Director and Head NCDC Lagos office while receiving the donation on behalf of the Director-General of NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, expressed gratitude and acknowledges the kind gesture by TECNO Foundation in showing care for the health care workers who are at the forefront of the fight. “NCDC is working very hard to protect the health of Nigerians against infectious diseases, we are supporting response activities in the 36 +1 States and the items received will be judiciously utilised to support response activities in these States,” she said.

Also speaking at the donation, Dr Everistus Aniaku, Deputy Director & Team Lead Emergency Operations Centre Establishment, NCDC, stated that “TECNO Foundation’s goodwill will go a long way in helping us to respond to COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos state and Nigeria because we are here to support Lagosians and protect the life of Nigerians. We sincerely appreciate”.

According to Mr Oguche, “Health care workers are the most exposed to the virus because they deal directly with the cases. For Nigeria to win the fight against coronavirus, medical personnel should get all the support needed in terms of equipment and motivation.”

“There is a need for material intervention at this time as we collectively battle COVID-19. Obviously, health care workers need more protective equipment to fight the virus and care for the cases. That is why TECNO Foundation is donating today” he said.

Mr Oguche further thanked the government of Nigeria, the NCDC and all medical personnel involved in the fight against the pandemic for the progress recorded so far and promised the continuous support of TECNO Foundation.