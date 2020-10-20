Adebayo Obajemu

United Capital Plc on Monday published its financial report for the period ended 30thSeptember 2020 on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange. The only stockbroking firm listed on NSE declared the gross earnings of N7.069 billion, up by 32.81% from N5.323 billion reported in the third quarter of 2019.

Profit after tax grew by 26.10% to N3.46 billion from N2.75 billion achieved in Q3, 2019.

Earnings per share grew to 58 kobo from 46 kobo, which translates to 26.10% growth year on year.

With reference to the share price of N3.55, the P.E ratio of UCAP is calculated as 6.15x with earnings yield of 16.26%.