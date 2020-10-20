Adebayo Obajemu

Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc has notified the NSE and the investing public that by a written resolution of the Board of Directors dated 15th October, 2020, Chidolue Okonkwo was appointed a Non-Executive Director of Global Spectrum.

Chidolue is a legal practitioner and the Principal Partner of Okonkwo Chido & Associates, a thriving law practice in Abuja. He is well versed in Corporate Finance and Restructuring and brings his experience to the Board.

Chidolue is appointed a member of the Audit Committee.