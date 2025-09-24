Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has been officially inducted as a voting member of the Recording Academy, organisers of the Grammy Awards.

The development grants the Nigerian singer-songwriter a direct role in the Grammy nomination and final ballot process, beginning with the 2026 ceremony.

The Recording Academy confirmed the news on Tuesday with a video shared on Instagram, featuring Davido alongside other newly admitted members. The caption read:

“Creating a song or an album takes heart, time, and dedication. That’s why Recording Academy members including #Davido, #ravynlenae, #offsetyrn, #jessiereyez, #zacbrownband, #anneakikomeyers, #miles.minnick, #mayaelizabethmusic, #damiensneed, #damarismusica, and #stewart_copeland are sharing why your participation matters.”

Reacting to his induction, Davido described the moment as a “game-changer” and expressed pride in joining the global community of music professionals shaping the Grammy Awards.

“Understanding the importance of how our voices are heard, I am participating in the GRAMMY Award process. It is a game-changer. I have learned that voting empowers you to have a say in what is considered and voted on in each season. I am honoured to be part of the Recording Academy community, and I look forward to voting,” he said.

Davido’s inclusion highlights the Academy’s ongoing efforts to diversify its membership and expand representation for African and international artists.

Meanwhile, the Recording Academy announced that voting for the 2026 Grammy Awards will open on October 3, urging members to “review the ballot, listen, and vote early.”