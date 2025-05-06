Davido, Cubana Chief Priest, others call for release of activist VeryDarkMan

Afrobeat singer Davido, celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest, and other Nigerians have decried the arrest of social media influencer and activist, Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan.

The celebrities and fans of VDM noted that his arrest was carried out like an “abduction”, which left many Nigerians in a state of shock and therefore demanded his release.

Recall that VDM was allegedly arrested on Friday at a bank branch in the Wuse area of Abuja by a combined team of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission operatives.

According to media reports, EFCC had earlier been granted a court order to remand him pending the conclusion of an investigation into alleged cybercrime offences.

However, his arrest has ignited a maelstrom of outrage on social media, with the hashtag #FreeVDM trending across different platforms.

According to the celebrities and fans, it is impossible to distinguish between a legitimate arrest and the unlawful abduction of the embattled socialite.

Davido on his X handle on Sunday, eulogized VDM’s positive impact on the lives of common Nigerians and implored relevant authorities to release him.

He wrote, “Outside all the noise, it’s good to see that the good one does actually impact lives and people actually appreciate it!

“The support I’m seeing for VDM everywhere is encouraging… makes one want to do more for the masses FREE MY GUY.”

Advertisement

Cubana Chief Priest, in a post on his Instagram page, pleaded with the police to free the social media influencer right away, stressing that he should not be unfairly detained.

“We Just Dey Fake Happiness @verydarkblackman Our Man Is Missing. We Are Hopeful He Regains Freedom Today Or A Press Release From The People That Abducted Him.

“Joy No Dey The Voice Of The Voiceless Is Missing, The Hope Of The Hopeless Is Nowhere To Be Found. Peace Dey Cry, Street Dey Call.

For FreeVDM Now!!!”.

Fans, especially social media followers, of VDM have also voiced concerns over the development.

@ibrahimazeez21: “Exactly what Nigeria needs to get better, we need the voices of strong men like you, chief priest, you’re always loved, thank you …. CP no small”

@orife_orife: “Now the world will see why you and David deserve all the love. Where them way dey claim top spot dey. Thank you, eze-mmuo”

@supernickky_musik: “If a very dark man fits, miss, then freedom of speech is not truly guaranteed here. Common man no safe again ”

@bigHotbaby1:” EFCC and these politicians really need to focus on the right things! There’s real corruption going on, and lives are being affected, and more!!! They should focus on important issues. Free VDM”

Advertisement

@X_apprendre: “It’s truly inspiring when someone stands up for what’s right, and the people rally behind them.

“VDM’s voice clearly resonates with many, and seeing that solidarity reminds us that integrity and courage still matter.

The momentum can be a spark for even bigger change.”

Earlier, Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, in a post on his X page, also criticised the manner VDM was arrested.

He, therefore, called for increased adherence to legal processes and the protection of fundamental rights.

“The display of force, lacking in transparency and civility, closely resembled abduction, a disturbing method that not only creates fear but also risks being mimicked by criminal elements.

“If Nigerians begin to struggle to distinguish between legitimate arrests and unlawful abductions, we will lose a vital layer of national security and accountability.”.

(NAN)