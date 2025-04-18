Connect with us

Davido drops fifth album ‘5ive’ with star-studded features
Nigerian singer Davido has released his fifth studio album, 5ive, which features 17 tracks and includes collaborations with big names like Chris Brown, Omah Lay, Becky G, and Odumodublvck. The album dropped on April 18 and has quickly received praise from fans and celebrities alike.

Before the full release, Davido shared singles like Funds featuring Odumodublvck and Chike, and Awuke featuring YG Marley.

Popular singer Flavour and pastor Odumeje called 5ive a “classic” and “spiritual,” saying it represents “5-Hpower” — a symbol of high energy and quality.

5ive comes two years after Davido’s last album, Timeless, which topped Billboard’s World Albums Chart.

