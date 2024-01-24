Connect with us

Entertainment

Don't marry before 28, BBNaija's Venita advises single ladies
Advertisement

Entertainment

‘Unavailable’ in top 10 spots on Amazon ‘best selling songs’ chart

Entertainment

Burna Boy announced as one of headline performers at 2024 Grammy

Entertainment

Mr. Ibu returns home from hospital

Entertainment

'Una show me pepper o,' Tiwa Savage says after being robbed in London

Entertainment

'I wanted to run mad, I felt my world collapsing,' Toyin Abraham says she was hospitalised after N500m movie leaked

Entertainment

Court throws out Davido’s preliminary objection to breach of contract Suit

Entertainment

Woman, 43, seeks divorce after five children, says husband impotent

Entertainment

Threat to life: Tiwa Savage petitions Lagos CP, says Davido should be held responsible if...

Entertainment

NNPC gifts N200k voucher to lady mocked for waking up at 4:50am to cook for husband

Entertainment

Don’t marry before 28, BBNaija’s Venita advises single ladies

Published

9 hours ago

on

Don't marry before 28, BBNaija's Venita advises single ladies

Venita Akpofure, an ex-Big Brother Naija housemate has advised ladies against marrying before the age of 28.

Venit in a candid conversation with fellow reality star Tacha, emphasised the importance of enjoying one’s youth and gaining diverse life experiences before getting married.

“Don’t marry young o! Don’t go and do ‘I’m doing high school sweetheart. We die here.’ Just be young! Enjoy your life. When you’re tired, get married,” said the divorced mother of two.

Ms Akpofure also highlighted her position, particularly for her daughter, saying, “If my daughter approaches me, as long as she’s not, I swear to God, not up to 28, we can rock with it. Anything below 28, please no.”

“Don’t get me wrong, there are people who are mature, oh. But you need to try different things in life, different experiences, to be sure of okay, I want to be stuck here. Because it’s handcuff, you’re there,” Venita explained.

Sharing her own experience, Venita, provided insight into the challenges of long-term commitment. She suggested that couples to consider separate yet connected rooms, to help maintain independence and avoid potential conflicts.

Advertisement

The reality star emphasised the need for individuals to discover themselves fully before committing to marriage. She acknowledged that while some people might be mature at a younger age, it’s crucial to explore various aspects of life to make informed decisions about marriage.

News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *