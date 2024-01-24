Don’t marry before 28, BBNaija’s Venita advises single ladies

Venita Akpofure, an ex-Big Brother Naija housemate has advised ladies against marrying before the age of 28.

Venit in a candid conversation with fellow reality star Tacha, emphasised the importance of enjoying one’s youth and gaining diverse life experiences before getting married.

“Don’t marry young o! Don’t go and do ‘I’m doing high school sweetheart. We die here.’ Just be young! Enjoy your life. When you’re tired, get married,” said the divorced mother of two.

Ms Akpofure also highlighted her position, particularly for her daughter, saying, “If my daughter approaches me, as long as she’s not, I swear to God, not up to 28, we can rock with it. Anything below 28, please no.”

“Don’t get me wrong, there are people who are mature, oh. But you need to try different things in life, different experiences, to be sure of okay, I want to be stuck here. Because it’s handcuff, you’re there,” Venita explained.

Sharing her own experience, Venita, provided insight into the challenges of long-term commitment. She suggested that couples to consider separate yet connected rooms, to help maintain independence and avoid potential conflicts.

The reality star emphasised the need for individuals to discover themselves fully before committing to marriage. She acknowledged that while some people might be mature at a younger age, it’s crucial to explore various aspects of life to make informed decisions about marriage.