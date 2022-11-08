Kano State Magistrate Court has ordered two Kano skit makers, Mubarak Isa Muhammad and Nazifi Muhammad Bala, to be given 20 lashes each for calling Abdullahi Ganduje, the state governor, corrupt.

Magistrate Aminu Muhammad Gabari who gave the order, also ordered the duo to sweep and wash the toilets on the premises of the Magistrates Court located at No-Man’s-Land area of Kano for 30 days.

He further directed that 20 lashes each be administered in the public and also sweeping and washing toilets of Justice Aloma Mukthar Court Complex in No-man’s Land in the Kano metropolis.

The trial Magistrate Gabari consequently ordered the convicts to pay a fine of N10,000 each for defaming the character of Ganduje.

He also ordered them to pay another fine of N10,000 each for inciting public disturbance.

Gabari similarly administered non-custodial terms against the convicts and ordered the convicts to produce a video on social media to tender an apology to Ganduje.

The convicts had pleaded guilty to the two-count charges of defamation and inciting public disturbance slammed against them.

According to the First Information Report, the duo had on their verified Tiktok account defamed the Kano State governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Consequently, the prosecutor, Barrister Wada Ahmad Wada, principal state counsel, Kano State Ministry of Justice applied for a summary trial against the duo.