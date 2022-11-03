Two TikTokers in Kano State, identified as Mubarak Muhammed (Uniquepikin) and Nazifi Muhammed have been sent to prison by the Kano State Magistrate Court for portraying Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of the state as a corrupt politician.

The duo were arraigned before the Magistrate Court 58 sitting and presided over by Magistrate Aminu Gabari, in Nomansland by the Nigeria Police Force.

They were accused of defaming Governor Ganduje’s character by portraying him in one of their skits as a corrupt governor who has engaged in several corrupt practices, including selling most of the state’s land.

Mubarak and Nazifi pleaded guilty when the charges of conspiracy and defamation of the state helmsman were read to them, and following their pleas, Magistrate Gambari ordered that they should be remanded in prison.

He adjourned the matter to November 7, 2022, for trial.