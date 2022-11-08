One shot as thugs attack supporters of Atiku Abubakar in Rivers

Nnamdi Nwogu, the coordinator of the PDP Presidential campaign council in Omuma Local Government Area of Rivers State has been shot by suspected thugs.

The thugs had reportedly attacked the supporters of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of PDP), in Eberi, Omuma LGA.

Nwogu, who confirmed the attack on Monday, said over 30 youths brandishing machetes and guns swooped on him, his aide and three others, while they were pasting posters of their principal at Eberi-Omuma Junction on Sunday.

He alleged that political leaders in the area ordered the attack, saying his aide, Udochukwu Nwakpala was cut with a machete and shot at.

Nwogu said Udochukwu was in critical condition in an undisclosed hospital in Port Harcourt.

He said: “Three days ago, I gave my boys posters of Atiku Abubakar to paste in my local government, and yesterday (Sunday) I called one of my boys, Udochukwu and a friend of mine to join me to see if the posters were pasted the way I directed.

“When we got to the place, I saw the posters in some areas. But I noticed that the posters were not at a strategic place called Eberi-Omuma. I said okay, since I am around let me ensure it was done. I said come and paste these posters here.

“The next thing, we saw over 30 boys armed with machetes and guns. These boys started attacking us. They used machetes on my boy, Udochukwu, and harassed me and my friend with machetes.

“We managed to move him to the hospital.”

Spokesman of the PDP Presidential campaign council in Rivers State, Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa, condemned the incident and called on the police to immediately begin investigations with a view to arrest those behind the attack”

Police spokesperson Grace Iringe-koko, has yet to speak on the matter.

A trending video of the victim, Udochkwu, on social media showed a medical team administering treatment on Udochukwu.