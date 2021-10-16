By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Prince Gboyega Famodun and Hon. Rasaq Salinsile have emerged chairmen of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Osun State, as party members today, held parallel congresses.

While Hon. Salinsile was elected chairman in the Congress organised by The Osun Progressives (TOP), a faction within the party loyal to former governor of the state and current minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Prince Famodun was elected chairman by faction led by the incumbent governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola.

The TOP Congress, which was almost disrupted by hoodlums who stormed the venue and started shooting sporadically, but were repelled by security operatives who engaged them in gun battle, equally saw the emergence a former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Adelani Baderinwa, as State Secretary.

Meanwhile, Famodun got a second term of four years as chairman of the party in the state, the Oyetola faction being the officially recognized leadership of the party in the state.

Mr. Tajudeen Lawal, the current state commissioner for Home Affairs also emerged as the Party’s Deputy Chairman, while Alhaja Kudirat Fakokunde returned as the leader of the Women Wing.

Also 35-year old Akinwemimo Adegoke emerged as the Youth Leader of the party just as Mr. Alao Kamar Olabisi emerged as the secretary.

Governor Oyetola while speaking during the congress held at Osogbo township stadium, charged the party executives in the state to ensure a reconciliatory process that will guarantee the unity and strength that the Party is known for.

Announcing the results of the Congress, the Chairman of the National Committee on the Osun State Congress, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, said the Congress was done in line with the principles and guidelines of the Party.

He appealed to sympathisers who were not allowed into the venue of the Congress to demonstrate understanding, explaining that only delegates were allowed in the venue because the event was a Congress and not a rally.

Elegbeleye, who read out Article 20 of the Party’s Constitution to the delegates, also announced that voice vote was adopted because of the population of the accredited delegates, which totalled 1,840.

“I wish to start by referring our delegates and party leaders to Article 20 (Elections and Appointment) of the APC Constitution. I want to read it out: ‘All party posts prescribed or implied by this Constitution shall be filled by democratically conducted elections at the respective National Convention or Congress, subject, where possible, to Concensus, provided that where a candidate has emerged by concensus for an elective position, a vote of ‘yes’ or ‘no’ by ballot or voice shall be called, to ensure that it was not an imposition which could breed discontent or crisis,” Elegbeleye read.

Oyetola, while addressing Party Delegates after the Congress, reiterated his commitment to a vibrant and rock-solid All Progressives Congress in Osun, calling on all stakeholders to follow suit.

He congratulated the new executives, charging them to rise to the occasion by promptly mending broken walls and building collapsed bridges for the greater good of the Party and, by extension, the State.

“I congratulate the newly- elected executives of our Party. I urge you to discharge your responsibility with the fear of God and ensure you carry everyone along in the running of the affairs of the party. Let us have a vibrant party that can compete anywhere in the country.

“I thank the team from Abuja for accepting to serve the Party by coming down to Osun to conduct, monitor and supervise the State Congress.

“I thank party leaders and stakeholders for their support and understanding so far and for contributing to the hitch-free exercise.

“I thank members for your understanding and cooperation with the Government. I appeal to you to extend same to the newly-elected party officials. I appeal to those who lost out not to lose hope. I assure you all of a better tomorrow.

“The All Progressives Congress emerged on the strength of unity and progressive ideals. We are still committed to these ideals regardless of some of narratives making the rounds out there.

“I urge the newly-elected executives to ensure reconciliatory process. We cannot rule out the fact that some members are aggrieved for one or more reasons, but this is nothing out of proportion. We remain one united family, and we remain focused on delivering unprecedented progress and development to Osun”, Oyetola said.

In his acceptance remark, the State Party Chairman-elect, Prince Famodun, lauded the Congress as impressive, well-organised and peaceful.

He called on Party members and stakeholders to channel the same energy and unity towards the primaries in February 2022 and the governorship election scheduled for July 2022.

“We trust God that this Party will remain strong and indivisible. We appeal to our family members who are aggrieved and out there to return home. The Governor has extended the olive branch.

“It is on this basis that I also extend an olive branch to the members of our political family who are disenchanted to bury the hatchet in order to collectively work for the re-election of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola during next year’s governorship election. Let’s join hands together and perform our usual political feat of ensuring the continuity of the ruling government. Time is not on our side. Let’s work for the perpetuation of our government in Osun State through all- known legitimate means”, Famodun said.