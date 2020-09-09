By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun Finance Commissioner, Mr Bola Oyebamiji has congratulated the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Prince Gboyega Famodun on his 62nd birthday celebration.

Oyebamiji described the party chairman as a father figure whose efforts has helped in keeping the party together thereby giving Governor Adegboyega Oyetola the enabling environment to steer the ship of the state forward.

The Commissioner stated this on Wednesday in a message of felicitation to the celebrant made available to newsmen in Osogbo by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Oyetola on Finance, Dr Wale Tijani.

Oyebamiji who prayed for more life and sound health for the APC chairman, added that he has over the years shown that he is a true member of the progressive family whose major aim is to ensure the growth and development of the state of Osun through the All Progressives Congress.

According to the statement, “I join millions of people all over the globe to felicitate with our party chairman in Osun on the occasion of his 62nd birthday. Prince Adegboyega Famoodun deserves all the accolades he is getting on this occasion of his birthday because he is a man of high integrity.

“He is a good man who has worked tirelessly to keep our party together, he is a true member of the progressive family. The stability he has created within the APC can be seen in the unprecedented development the Gboyega Oyetola’s administration has brought to the state.

“Since his emergence as the state’s APC chairman, the party has never looked back in the state, the party has grown in leaps and bounds for the benefit of all and sundry. He is a a man of wisdom and impeccable character whose leadership acumen is second to none.

“As he celebrates another birthday on earth, it is my prayer that God continues to grant him many more prosperous years ahead. On behalf of myself and my family, I say happy birthday to our party chairman”. Oyebamiji stated.