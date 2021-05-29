By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Youth leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the 30 local government of Osun State, have called on the party members to queue behind the present government under the watch of Governor Gboyega Oyetola for the development of the state.

The youth leaders who passed a vote of confidence in the governor to lead Osun till 2026, citing his foresight, exemplary leadership, and administrative skills, described him as a man of vision and harbinger of progressive.

While staying clear from the party’so splinter group called “The Osun Progressive,” the youth leaders also declared their support for the APC caretaker chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun saying they were pleased with his eadership style.

The youth leaders led by the Special Adviser to the Governror on Youth and Sports, Hon Lateef Adegboye Adelabu, popularly known as Aremo, said the decision was in recognition of Oyetola’s achievements in the last two years, adding that it must be sustained beyond 2022.

The meeting held on Friday, at the APC party Secretariat, Osogbo, had in attendance the, State Youth Leader, Senatorial Youth leaders, as well as all the local governments youth leaders and their assistants across the three Senatorial districts.

Speaking after the endorsement, Aremo said that the decision of the youth leaders in the state to unanimously endorsed the Governor for second term in office was an affirmation that truly the Governor had made not only the youths but entire people of the state proud.

Aremo further explained that they endorsed Governor Oyetola to pilot the affairs of the state beyond 2022, owing to his performance which he described unprecedented.

He noted that despite the meagre resources, Oyetola had transformed the state beyond the expectations of the people of the state.

“The youth leaders and their assistants across all the 30 local governments that made up the three Senatorial districts gathered here today to declare their support for Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s second term bid, secondly, to pass vote of confidence on the party Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun and thirdly, to make it clearly known to the public that they knew nothing about the formation of the splinter group called “TOP” and lastly to dissociate themselves from the group.

“The youth leaders underscored the giant strides of Governor Oyetola which have brought an impeccable facelift to all the sectors of the state economy, prompt payment of workers’ salaries, and that is why we are bold enough to say openly that we are for him because he has made us proud,” he said.

Aremo enjoined the youth to continue to preach the gospel of the good work of governor, saying only the retrogressive minded would not pray for the good administration to continue in the state.

In his welcome address, the state APC youth leader, Hon Tewogbade Aliu said it became imperative for each and everyone of them to state clearly that they were not part of the people who formed the spinster group within the party.

Aliu who emphasised the need for each every member of the perty to continue to work for the progress of the party, said Governor Oyetola had made the youths proud and there was no reason for them not to support him.

“Governor Gboyega Oyetola has done tremendously well. In fact, he had made up proud and we are here today to declare our support for him to rule the state beyond 2022, and to state clearly that we are not part of the newly formed group. We dissociate ourselves from the group and we are fully behind the Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun and that’s why passed a vote of confidence on him,” he said.

Among the youths leaders who spoke during the meeting are: the Osun West Senatorial Youth leader, Comrade Mojeed Umuran aka Osama; Mr Abdulah Saheed, youth leader Osogbo Local Government; Kareem Waheed Abiodun from Osun Central; Akinwemimo Olagoke, Irewole Federal Constituency; Olayode Akinola, Ife-Ijesa; Rabiu Adewale, Osun West Senatorial district; Wale Awe, Oriade Local Government and Oladejo Oladiji, Olorunda Local Government among others.