By Monday Okoro

The Ebonyi State Police Command today, arraigned three men, all indigenes of Afikpo South LGA, to a High Court sitting in Afikpo, for attempted murder, conspiracy and stealing.

The suspects: Chukwuemeka Chima, Oko Eseni Oko (Secretary, Caretaker Committee of Amangwu Development Union) and Daniel Nnachi Agwu, were charged with the crime along with two others presently at large.

One of the suspects, Chima is also facing two other seperate but similar criminal charges.

On his part, Oko Eseni Oko was reportedly rusticated from Ebonyi State University years back for suspected cult-related activities.

The accused persons had earlier taken plea in the Charge HAF/5C/2020, the State VS the Trio with the absconded two.They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them.

The offences were committed at Amangwu Edda, in Afikpo South LGA in September, 2019.

After entertaining the case with the appearances of the prosecuting and defence counsels, Messrs J. E. Nwonyamara and O. J. Nnogbaga respectively, the trial Judge, Mr. Justice Nicholas Nwode adjourned the matter to November, 4, 2021 for the commencement of hearing.

While Chima was returned to prison as he was already on remand for another case, the other two, Oko and Agwu were granted bail.