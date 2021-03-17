By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Gboyega Famodun, has declared that the good work the party is doing in the state as the ruling party will make it retain the power beyond 2022.

Famodunin stated this while answering questions from journalist in Osogbo during the NUJ Correspondents’ chapel program tagged “News Point”.

According to him, the administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s giant strides had put the state in highest pedestral .

He said the plethora of achievements of the Oyetola administration would earn him a second term in office.

Famoodun said APC has delivered in all sectors, including health, security, economy, infrastructure, education, road and capital development.

The caretaker Chairman argued that the party, since it took power from the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party, had taken care of the biddings of the people and provided their essentials.

He further stressed that the people of the state would not want to vote for the PDP because of their “irreconcilable differences and lack of will to manage their internal crisis.”

He said, “We have managed to rise up to the challenges confronting Osun State. We have made sure that the influx of people from parts of the state is curtailed. We have made sure that everyone has a good life. We rose to challenges by making sure Osun is habitable for all.

“Cleanliness has been maintained in the state. Making sure our environment is safe for all. Ambulance services have been saving lives. We have imparted so much than every other government in education. There is no state in the South-West that has the number of universities in our state.

“In health, economy, road and youth empowerment, we have satisfied the yearnings of Osun people. What else can stop them (Osun people) from voting for us? We have done their biddings and taken care of their essentials. They will retain us,” the Chairman declared