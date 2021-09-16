Wife of Tunji Bello, Lagos State commissioner for environment, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello has been appointed as the 9th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU).

The new vice-chancellor emerged after several disruptions in the process of appointing the successor of Professor Lanre Fagbohun, the former vice-chancellor, whose tenure ended nine months ago.

Amid the crisis, Sanwo-Olu dissolved the governing council of the institution and reconstituted the VC selection panel.

Gbenga Omotoso, the state Commissioner for Information, in a statement on Thursday, said Olatunji-Bello was appointed following recommendation by the Joint Committee of Council and Senate of LASU in accordance with the LASU Law, Cap 169 Vol 7, Laws of Lagos State.

“She assumed duty as the First Professor of Physiology in LASU College of Medicine on the 2nd of October 2007 after rising through the ranks from Assistant Lecturer (1988 to 1991) to Associate Professor in 2005 at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Idi-Araba.”

“In 2012, Mrs. Olatunji-Bello attended the Course 34 of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, the highest policy advisory body of the Federal Government, as a nominee of the National Universities Commission.

“A member of the National Institute (mni), Mrs. Olatunji-Bello holds a Fellowship Award of the Physiological Society of Nigeria and was also appointed a Fellow of the Environmental Toxicology and Pollution Mitigation in the year 2019.”

Olatunji-Bello as well as two other candidates, Professor Omotayo R. Awofolu and Professor Senapon Bakare, were recommended for the position in order of ranking respectively.