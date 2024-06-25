Connect with us

Nation

Tinubu appoints Tunji Bello as new FCCPC CEO

Published

5 hours ago

on

Tinubu appoints Tunji Bello as new FCCPC CEO

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Tunji Bello as the new Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice-Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Presidential spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale on Monday.

Mr. Bello, a lawyer, administrator, and journalist, is the former secretary to the Lagos State Government and holds a Master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos.

He studied Law at the same university and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2002.

According to the statement, Mr. Bello began his career in journalism at the Concord Newspapers in 1985 and held the positions of Group Political Editor; Sunday Concord Editor, and Editor, National Concord.

He is a winner of the US Alfred Friendly Press Fellowship and was appointed the Chairman, Editorial Board of THISDAY Newspapers in 2001.

He also served as Commissioner for Environment under various administrations in Lagos State.

“The President expects that the new Chief Executive Officer of this important agency will ensure the holistic realization of the Commission’s mandate of protecting and promoting the interest and welfare of Nigerian consumers, and ensuring the adoption of measures to guarantee the safety and quality of goods and services,” the statement added.

