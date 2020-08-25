Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has declared his administration’s resolve to reposition the State-owned tertiary institutions from regular degree-awarding schools to world-class citadels of innovation and invention.

He stated this on Tuesday inaugurating, chairmen and members of Councils for the Lagos State University (LASU), Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED) at a ceremony held in the Banquet Hall of the State House, Alausa.

He said the smooth running of tertiary institutions remained critical to achieving the education blueprint of his Government, which, the Governor said, aims to accelerate the growth of the State economy by nurturing young people to become innovators and wealth creators.

The Governor charged the Councils’ members to key into his administration’s reform agenda and bring their “outstanding achievements” to bear in changing the narrative of the schools.

He said: “We have taken pain to select distinguished and outstanding Nigerians to be the heads and members of Governing Councils of our tertiary institutions. I have no doubt that we have chosen wisely with the calibre of people we have picked. The appointment is a call towards the effort for the advancement of tertiary education in Lagos State and comes with huge responsibilities that must be discharged with integrity, foresight and dedication.

“Tertiary institutions are critical in nurturing individuals to become innovators and wealth creators who will contribute to accelerating the growth of the State economy. Education and Technology form the third pillar in our development agenda, known as Project THEMES, and our goal is to turn around our schools to become a model of excellence in the delivery of high-quality education.

“I have absolute confidence that members of the Councils will help enable the reforms required to deliver quality teaching and learning in line with the demands of the 21st century. With these appointments, the Councils’ members must familiarise themselves with policies and initiatives of our administration in the education and help build academic institutions that will compete favourably on the global platform.”

Sanwo-Olu charged the Councils’ members with a responsibility to set the tertiary institutions on the platform of self-sustenance by leveraging their network in global academic and business circles to attract endowment and research grants to the schools.

The Governor pledged that his administration would neither relent nor abrogate its statutory responsibility on the institutions, promising that he would make necessary material and financial resources available to ensure the institutions become places of reference.

He said: “Another important responsibility is to ensure the implementation and monitoring of systems of control and accountability. You also have a role to play in setting out a practical yet ambitious vision for the near and distant future.

“Therefore, your assignment as members of Governing Councils is critical to the success of our Government. We will do everything to support you and ensure that the access required is provided. This Government is ready to work with the Councils and ensure all students who pass through our schools are fully equipped for the future.”

The Governor described technological education as a “new normal”, saying the State had targeted key tertiary institutions in the ongoing deployment of metropolitan fibre optics. Provision of digital infrastructure, Sanwo-Olu said, would enable Lagos to realise its Smart City programme and deliver critical components of its education blueprint.

Sanwo-Olu said the Councils’ members were carefully selected and picked to carry out the responsibility of administering the affairs of the schools based on their track records in their respective professional and commitments of education.

He urged them to discharge their duties with “utmost” integrity, accountability, dedication and commitment, while also charging them to work in cooperation with the management of the schools and promote peace.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Hon. Tokunbo Wahab, said the Governing Councils were constituted to work in line with the Governor’s vision to reposition the schools.

Speaking on behalf of all the appointees, Pro-chancellor of LASU and chairman of Council, Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo, said education remained the bedrock of development.

He said members of the Councils remain fully equipped and ready to set the institutions on the direction of development.

“At the end of our tenure, I assure that Lagosians would be proud of our service,” Ninalowo said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also appointed Prof. Gbolahan Elias, SAN, as the Chancellor of LASU. He will be succeeding Justice George Oguntade (rtd) whose tenure expires next month.

The following list contains names of the appointees

LASU:

Prof Adebayo Ninalowo (Chairman)

Prof Shafiudeen Amuwo

Mrs Adenike Yomi-Faseun

Dr Adetugbobo Hakeem

Mr Sule Tolani

Mrs Folashade Adesoye

Mr Karl Tokun Toriola

Mr Kunle Soname

Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odili

Mr Adebayo Akinsanya

Mrs Mojisola Tolagbe Taiwo

Mrs Moronke Williams

Mr Anuoluwapo Esho

Mrs Foluke Kafayat AbdulRazaq

LASPOTECH

Prof Rasheed Kola Ojikutu (Chairman)

Dr Mrs Awonuga Abiola Olawunmi

Bldr. Saabi Olakunle Alaba

Mr Habeeb Aileru

Prince Adesegun Ogunlewe

Mrs Iyabo Kuteyi

Mr Nurudeen Oluseni Olaleye

Mrs Olayinka Babalola

AOECOED:

Prof Nuru Olasupo (Chairman)

Mrs Riskat Akiode

Mr Olaolu Mudashiru

Dr Wole Ajifowoke

MOCPED:

Alhaja Sekinat Yusuf (Chairperson)

Mrs Victoria Mopelola Perigrino

Mrs Folashade Agbalajobi

Hon. Toun Adediran

Mr Johnbull Adebanjo

Dr Waliu A. Ipaye