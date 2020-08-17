OBINNA EZUGWU

Bayelsa State Gubernatorial Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has nullified the election of Governor Duoye Diri.

The election was nullified based on a petition by the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP), which argued that it was unlawfully excluded from participating in the election.

The tribunal held that the election was unlawful because of the exclusion of the ANDP and its candidate, King George and therefore ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct a by-election within 90 days.

The tribunal ruling can, however, still be challenged at the appeal court