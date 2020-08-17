OBINNA EZUGWU

The Department of State Services (DSS) has again, invited former presidential candidate, Dr Obadiah Mailafiya for questioning promoting concerns over his safety.

Mailafia was first invited last week by the DSS to Jos, the Plateau State Capital after an interview he granted Lagos based radio station, Nigeria Info in which he alleged, among other things, that a northern governor is a Boko Haram commander went viral.

The National Broadcasting Corporation fined the radio station N5 millon for contravening the broadcasting code over the interview.

Mailafia was grilled for a whole day before being released on bail.

Yakubu Bawa, his lawyer confirmed the second invitation to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos.

According to him, Mailafiya is expected to be at the Jos office of the DSS on Monday by 12 noon.

Bawa said the invitation was in connection with Mailafiya’s encounter with the DSS last week.

“I believed it wouldn’t be anything different from the last encounter with DSS, which was purely interactive,” he said.