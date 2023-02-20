Timipre Sylva joins Bayelsa guber race

Minister of State Petroleum for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has reportedly joined the race to run for governorship seat of Bayelsa State.

Reports said friends of the former Bayelsa governor have purchased the N50 million All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination and expression of interest form for him.

The friends were reportedly at the national secretariat of the APC on Monday to pick up the nomination form

Sylvia was Governor of Bayelsa State between 2008 and 2012 and was later appointed Minister of State for Petroleum Resources in 2019.

The governorship election in the state is slated for November 11, 2023.