Atiku donates N55m to support victims of flooding in Bayelsa

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, has donated N55 million to support victims of flooding in Bayelsa State.

The former vice president made the donation on Tuesday when he visited the state to sympathise with those affected by flooding.

Making his remarks at the government house in Yenagoa, Atiku he said the flood is evidence of climate change, adding that lives and livelihoods have been lost as a result and he hopes to assist victims in their recovery process.

He said, “My visit to Yenagoa is to have a personal experience of the devastation that victims of flooding have suffered across the country.

“Climate change is real. The experience in Bayelsa is disheartening. Human lives and public infrastructure have been destroyed. People who are likely to survive this flood have lost their livelihood and need every ounce of support they can get. I commiserate with them.

“On my part and on behalf of my family, I wish to announce the sum of N50 million and call on my friends in the corporate world to also assist the victims of flood.”

The PDP candidate who made an additional donation of N5 million at the Oxbow Lake IDP camp in the state, called for the setting up of an independent flood disaster relief fund and temporary fund for farmers to cover for losses.

He also asked the federal government to build the required infrastructure to contain excess waters.

Speaking, Douye Diri, governor of Bayelsa, appreciated the PDP candidate, adding that the people of the state are encouraged by his gesture.

He said Abubakar is the first presidential candidate to donate such an amount, and assured him that the money will be paid into the flood relief account for the benefit of victims.

Diri, however, lamented the slow response of the federal government despite efforts to draw the attention of the relevant authorities.