Flood: Bayelsa hasn't received relief items from FG - Gov Diri

Duoye Diri, Bayelsa State governor, faulted the claims by the minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Farouq, that the federal government had sent relief items to 21 states affected by flooding, including Bayelsa.

According to the governor who spoke on Wednesday, the state has not received any relief materials from the federal government.

Diri, however, thanked the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on behalf of the state for assisting the relief effort by airlifting food items that were procured by the state government.

Diri declared that Bayelsa was recovering from the disaster and expressed gratitude to Governor Emmanuel, governor of Akwa Ibom State for his show of love and brotherhood, describing the impact of the flood as immeasurable.

He said the only means of communication was by air and through the maritime domain as the roads into the state had been cut off as well as power supply with electricity transformers submerged in water.

Diri said the level of destruction is unimaginable as 99% of people of the state were displaced safe for communities close to the Atlantic Ocean because of the salinity of the water.

“We see you not only as a friend but also a brother. It is a trying time for us. This is the time we need leaders not politicians. And you have proved to be a true leader. The cheque of N100 million will be judiciously used and accounted for. You have done what a brother should do.”