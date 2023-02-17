Tonto Dikeh gifts 10 plots of land to son on 7th birthday

Tonto Dikeh, Nollywood actress, has taken to her Instagram page to announce that she gifted her son 10 plots of land as he clocks seven Friday.

Sharing a video of the land on her page, Dikeh wrote, “I may not be alive in 10YEARS, or 5years or 3years or 1year or 6months or 3months or the next day. BUT FOR EVERYDAY I LIVE I WILL WORK TO MAKING YOUR FUTURE A GREAT ONE..Just like your Name KING, you shall rule.

”Congratulations my son for becoming the newest owner of a 10PLOTS of land at the domak_group DOMAK LUXURY GARDEN CITY ABUJA and HAVING A COURT/ESTATE OF 58HECTRES NAMED AFTER HIM (KINGANDRE COURT).

”My Dearest son, My World, My Life. I have suffered, cried, Being Messed Up, betrayed just so you can be A BETTER ME. I have no doubt you will MAKE ME A PROUD WOMAN, I LOVE YOU DANGEROUSLY..”

Credit: Instagram | tontolet