Chukwuebuka Emmanuel, a popular skit maker better known as Brain Jotter, has lamented the fate of his cousin, Chidalu Ihedimbu, who was allegedly murdered in Anambra State.

The comedian spoke after a report emerged that Ihedimbu was allegedly murdered by men loyal to a police officer in Akwuzu, Anambra state.

The report had claimed Ihedimbu was lured and killed last year over claims that her boyfriend belonged to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Speaking on the incident via his Instagram page on Sunday, Brain Jotter said his cousin has been missing since last year.

The comedian also described the report that his cousin had been killed as “heartbreaking”.

“It is true my cousin didn’t return home after she left her parents house since last year. According to the information reaching every related families from her parents, they didn’t know her whereabouts. But hopes were high that she will soon return,” he wrote.

“Seeing the news about her disappearance with actual information from @gistloverblog.mediahouse is even more heartbreaking and devastating. Her parents has seen the news about their missing daughter as well as other related family members and we would solely be acting upon their decisions respectfully.

“It is very sad and heartbreaking that Nigeria has once again happened to us @nigerianpolice, why are we threatened by the people that are supposed to protect us?

“This is even one out of many other victims, and it is very heartbreaking that the people that are meant to protect us are the ones killing us.

“This is not an individual fight, this are deep government concerns and if they care about us, they already know what to do with the news circulating the internet already. It is well with Nigeria.

“@nigeriapoliceforce Please do something, the people are Suffering. This is too much trauma amongst many in Nigeria already. We need Justice. @nigeriapoliceforce,” he added.

Muyiwa Adejobi, police spokesperson, had earlier announced that investigation is ongoing into the matter.