Tiwa Savage stars as lead actor in new movie

Tiwa Savage, a Nigerian singer has revealed that she is co-directing and playing her first lead role in her debut movie, ‘Water and Garri’.

She made the disclosure via her Instagram account and shared some pictures of herself on set on Wednesday night.

She wrote, “This is about to be an ICONIC moment. My first lead role as an actor and Executive producer”

Savage plays the role of a fashion designer with a budding career in the United States who returns to her home in Africa to confront the guilt she left behind.