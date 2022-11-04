I wanted to be a pastor, was a 'church girl's - Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh, Nollywood actress and politician, has said she wanted to be a pastor at a point in her life.

In the latest episode of the With Chude podcast, the movie star also disclosed that she might still become a pastor depending on where God is taking her to.

According to the actress, before she ventured into acting and entertainment, she had always been a “church girl” who wanted to be a minister of God.

“I’m an opportunist with this thing called acting or entertainment. But for God, he has ordained that step already. For me, I was just swimming in a swimming pool,” she said.

“I mean, I was a church girl going to be a pastor. I was supposed to be a pastor, I still might be. Depending on where God is taking me to.”

The actress has established a name for herself in the Nigerian movie industry with a lot of recognition and awards to her credit.

Dikeh was recently picked as a running mate to Tonte Ibraye, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers state.

The film star’s nomination came two years after she opened up about her plans to go into politics in 2023.