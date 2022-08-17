Tonto Dikeh, Nollywood actress, has expressed regret over the death of a young boy whose mother had sought her assistant to give him medical help, but she ignored her.

Dikeh, on her Instagram page, revealed that she ignored his mother’s plea because of an experience with a fraudulent mother.

According to her, she had helped a random fan pretending to have health challenges with ₦370,000 and then discovered she had been scammed.

Following the incident, some days back, a lady sent a similar message to her begging for assistance to foot the medical bills of her sick son.

Owing to the previous experience, Tonto said she deleted and ignored the message only for her to open her message box recently to see that the woman messaged her about her son’s death.

Tonto wrote, “ The way I deleted and ignored the message ehn, this morning, I opened my DM. The mother told me her son died. My eyes hurt…my heart aches.

“I will hate myself for a very long time. See the amount of damage one person’s lies and choices have caused. My heart goes out to everyone going through one thing or the other!!

“I will beat myself up for this for long.”

Credit: Instagram | Tontolet