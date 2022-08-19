'I'm not going back to acting'- Tonto Dikeh quits Nollywood

Tonto Dikeh, Rivers State born Nollywood actress, has announced she is retiring from her Nollywood acting career.

Dikeh who spoke in an interview with BBC Pidgin on Thursday, said that acting had not been in her life for several years and that she had merely acted two movies in two years.

“I appreciate the fact that my fame started from the movie industry, but acting has not been in my life for a while now. So, even after election, I will not be going back,” she said.

Dikeh is the deputy governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State.

Speaking on her industry colleagues, Funke Akindele and Banky W’s political career, she expressed belief in their visions for the masses.

She stated that she believed they sacrificed themselves to bring solutions to Nigeria’s issues.

“I believe in Funke, I believe in Banky W. At least I can say these two people have a vision for the people.’’

While Akindele is the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos, singer, Banky W, is seeking a seat in the House of Representatives on the PDP platform.