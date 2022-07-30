Thugs didn’t invade PVC registration centre in Lagos – Police

The police in Lagos State has faulted reports that hoodlums on Friday invaded St. Bridget Catholic Church ljesha, Surulere area of the state to disrupt voter registration by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Reports had emerged to the effect that that hoodlums allegedly disrupted voter registration and also carted away INEC’s registration machines and other items.

However, clarifying the incident in a terse on his Twitter handle on Friday, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, explained that the INEC officials were assigned to another location and not the church’s premises.

The statement read, “The INEC officials were assigned to Imam Thani Street by House No 9A for today’s exercise. They were, however, found within the church premises.

“Residents raised concerns and informed the police. The DPO Ijeshatedo swung into action and brought the INEC officials to the station.

“Preliminary findings show that a resident of the area who volunteered to transport the officials from their office to the center was responsible for the mix-up, deliberate or not. Further investigation will reveal

“Meanwhile, the officials were immediately released to proceed to the correct centre to continue their assignment.”

Meanwhile, the INEC in Lagos also reacted to the incident, noting that thugs did not cart away its voter enrollment machines in Surulere as been reported.

INEC’s Public Relations Officer in Lagos state, Mrs Adenike Oriowo told NAN that though the exercise was distrupted because of the surge, no machine was stolen.

“There were issues in the said CVR centre but orderliness was restored and the exercise continued smoothly.

“We have moved the registration in that centre to another polling unit in the area, and our officials have continued with the registration.

“People should be patient. We shall register as many people as possible. If people continue to disrupt the process, the opportunity to register more people before the deadline will be interrupted.

“Our commitment is to register as many people as possible and we will try to do so within the limited time,” the INEC spokesperson said.

Oriowo, who frowned at the last minute rush by many applicants, said the exercise had been on since June 2021 and many people did not take the advantage but waited till the deadline.

“As it is, INEC started this process over a year ago. The surge we are experiencing in the last few weeks is expected, but people should as well be patient.

“The commission will do everything possible to register as many people as possible. We will try as much as possible to capture everybody,” she added.

Oriowo said that INEC had also been monitoring the CVR processes in the state.