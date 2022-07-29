Thugs have invaded St. Bridget Catholic Church ljesha, Surulere Lagos, and took away machines used by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission to register voters.

Witnesses said the thugs invaded the venue on Friday, saying they wouldn’t be allowed to register because they won’t vote for their candidate.

According to a witness, the thugs destroyed INEC materials and carted away some registration items.

He added that the police have been mobilised to the area to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

Watch video below

More subsequently…