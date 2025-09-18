World football governing body FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against South Africa for fielding midfielder Teboho Mokoena in violation of eligibility rules during a 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Lesotho in March.

According to South African broadcaster SABC Sport, FIFA confirmed in a letter to the South African Football Association (SAFA) dated September 15, 2025, that both Mokoena and SAFA face charges of breaching disciplinary regulations.

The case has now been referred to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, with both parties given six days to respond.

Mokoena, 28, should have been suspended for the match after receiving two yellow cards earlier in the qualifiers, first against Benin in November 2023 and again against Zimbabwe in June 2024. Under FIFA rules, the bookings triggered a one-match ban.

If found guilty, South Africa’s Bafana Bafana could forfeit the result, with Lesotho awarded a 3–0 win. Additional sanctions such as fines or suspensions may also be imposed.

The potential points deduction could significantly reshape Group C of the African qualifiers. South Africa currently lead with 17 points, but losing three would leave them tied with Benin (14) and only three points ahead of Nigeria, with two games remaining.

Lesotho would see their tally rise from six points to nine, though they would still remain in fifth place, two points behind Nigeria and Rwanda (11 points each).

Bafana Bafana are scheduled to face Zimbabwe and Rwanda in their final qualifiers in October, while Nigeria will play Lesotho away and Benin at home, hoping to capitalise on any South African slip.

The case mirrors FIFA’s recent punishment of Equatorial Guinea, who were stripped of results after fielding ineligible forward Emilio Nsue. That sanction was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.