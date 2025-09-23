Connect with us

FirstBank partners Lagos for maiden E1 Lagos GP electric powerboat championship
Published

9 mins ago

on

FirstBank of Nigeria Limited has announced its partnership with the organisers of the maiden E1 Lagos Grand Prix (GP), an all-electric powerboat racing championship scheduled to hold from October 3 to 5, 2025.

The announcement was made during the E1 Lagos GP Stakeholder Immersion session in Lagos, where the bank’s Acting Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Olayinka Ijabiyi, reaffirmed FirstBank’s commitment to supporting initiatives that drive human and societal development while leaving lasting legacies.

“Our involvement in the E1 Lagos GP is about driving legacy and enabling the passions and aspirations that unite Nigerians,” Ijabiyi said. “We are a bank that has been in business for over 131 years and we recognise that sports drives us as a country, which is why through our First@Sports initiative, we continue to invest in platforms that inspire and elevate our people. We have been supporting legacy sport tournaments like the Georgian Polo Cup which we have hosted for 105 years, and the Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship for 64 years now.”

The event, which kicks off the fourth quarter of the year, will also align with FirstBank’s annual DecemberIssaVybe campaign, a festive initiative designed to celebrate the spirit of Nigerians through curated experiences blending culture, entertainment and lifestyle.

“As presenting partner, we are creating meaningful touchpoints with customers and prospects, offering them a world-class experience of relaxation and celebration that captures the true essence of Lagos during the festive season,” Ijabiyi added.

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, lauded the partnership, describing the championship as a platform that would not only advance sports but also showcase Lagos’s vibrant culture, dynamic people and global relevance.

The Lagos GP will feature teams owned by global icons including Tom Brady, LeBron James, Didier Drogba, Will Smith, Marc Anthony, Steve Aoki and Rafael Nadal. The Lagos race will precede the season finale in Miami, United States, later in 2025.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

