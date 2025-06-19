The Abia State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education says it will hold a 2 day orientation programme for all successful applicants in the Teachers Recruitment Exercise.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education Elder Goodluck Ubochi, says the exercise will hold today and tomorrow at different locations.

According to the statement, applicants with NCE and Degree holders of ASUBEB and Secondary Education Management Board, for residents of Aba North,Aba South, Osisioma Ngwa, Ugwunagbo, Obingwa Isialagwa North and South, Ukwa East and Ukwa West Local Government Areas will hold at Abayi Girls Secondary School,Aba.

Also, NCE holders for residents and Non residents of Umuahia North, Umuahia South,Bende, Arochukwu, Isuikwuato, Umunneochi and Ikwuano Local Government Areas will hold at Ibeku High School Umuahia while Degree holders under ASUBEB will hold at SEMB Hall Umuahia, and Degree holders under SEMB will hold at NUT Hall before state House of assembly Umuahia.