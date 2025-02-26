Gov Otti decries deterioration in education sector, launches ABIAFIRST initiative

The Dr. Alex Otti led government in Abia State has launched the “ABIAFIRST” Education Transformation Programme, with the theme; “Re-imagining Education in Abia;” Unleashing the Potential of every Abia youth.

Speaking during the launch of the programme on Wednesday at the International Conference Center, Umuahia, Governor Otti stated that intellectual development of individuals living within its boundaries is essential in every society, adding that investment in education is not a favour to the citizens but a necessary pride every forward looking society must be determined to pay for the blessings and promises of tomorrow.

He stated that investing in education is no longer optional as learnt from other nations, it ensures that every society attains it’s aspirations, stressing that education does not only widen the door of endless opportunity for individuals, it frees a State like Abia from the bondage of ignorance, superstition and creates new possibilities for the present and generations yet unborn.

He recalled that during the electioneering campaign, the foundations his administration is laying today in the State was encapsulated in the slogan “ABIAFIRST”, adding that it is a philosophy geared towards building a new consciousness among Abians as well as re-awakening communities to work and reposition, effect changes from the old political history of the State which promoted the interest of few individuals.

Governor AOtti stated that the Educational Transformation programme aims to bring about rapid social and economic development of the State through curriculum upgrades, welfare packages, and incentives.

According to the Governor, ABIAFIRST campaign encourages collective action for a better future, handling examination malpractices and stemming the tide of deterioration in the state’s education system, adding that private individuals and businesses will play their parts in achieving the initiatives of the programme.

He further mentioned that Abia is re-establishing itself as a modern city, promoting diligence and fairness, noting that ABIAFIRST education transformation is a programme, focusing on strategic initiative, aimed at transforming the education sector in the State, through sustained investment in the development of school infrastructure, training and re-training of teachers on new trends.

According to him, the initiative “Entails recruiting quality teachers to cater for the students following introduction of free and compulsory education, curriculum upgrade to align with emerging knowledge, among others,”

He regretted that the education sector in the State was allowed to deteriorate badly, pointing out that in most communities in the State, students were subjected to learning in dirty environment with few teachers to attend to pupils and students.

Advertisement

“The deterioration also got to the level of playing with the welfare of teachers, which forced private individuals to intervene while parents and guardians pulled their children to private institutions not minding the financial involvement.”

He revealed that his administration has done a lot in the past 20 months to stem the tide of examination malpractices which has seen some of the centres perpetuating malpractices closed down. He blamed the gap recorded in the education sector over the years to successive administrations in the State, who failed to place premium on developing education.

The Governor promised that through the ABIAFIRST initiative, the government of Abia State under his watch will no longer play second fiddle, adding that his administration will continue to ensure that there is qualitative education while the welfare of the teachers will continue to receive premium.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Elder Goodluck Ubochi, said the ABIAFIRST initiative aims at re-imagining Abia’s education system and focuses on quality teaching, improving basic education, reforming secondary schools, integrating digital learning, and enhancing career education and skills development.

He further emphasized the importance of a robust monitoring and revocation system for effective education, stressing the role of the adversary community in achieving transformation.

Elder Ubochi pointed out that it emphasizes the need for active participation from traditional rulers, community leaders, parents, and school-based management committees to invest in the success of the educational system.