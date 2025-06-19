Following his recent appointment as the 3rd Chairman of the Governing Council, Osun State College of Health Technology, Ilesa, Hon. Abayomi Adegoke has on Wednesday officially resumed to office.

This is just as the Provost of the College, Dr Lateef Olarewaju Raheem while welcoming the Chairman to the College briefed him on steps taken so far by the management of the College in the effort to upgrade the institution to a full fledge polytechnic.

Dr Raheem explained to the Chairman that the journey began with the management of the college who put together documents which the Ministry of Education through the Commissioner, Hon. Dipo Eluwole, the Permanent Secretary, Mr Murtala Jimoh and the then Director of Higher Education at the Ministry, Mrs Temitope Samuel fast tracked to the Ministry of Justice to get an executive bill.

The Provost went ahead to recall how the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice helped in generating an executive bill through the documents arranged by the management and which the State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke then sent to the House of Assembly for reading and passage.

Dr Raheem informed the Chairman that the executive bill has since succesfully passed the first and the second reading at the Osun State House of Assembly and only waiting to be passed into Law.

He assured Hon. Abayomi Adegoke of the full cooperation and support of the entire management team and other staff members in the quest to making the College continue to grow in leaps and bounds.

While delivering his address, the Chairman, Hon. Abayomi Adegoke commended the efforts of the Provost and the management on the matter stressing that they have already done bulk of the job in the move to upgrade the College into a Polytechnic.

He assured of his own input in the matter so as to achieve the dream as soon as possible, stressing that it will be of high benefit to every stakeholder.

While pledging to serve with integrity and transparency, the Chairman noted that the College has long been a beacon of academic excellence, innovation and societal transformation for many years through the quality of health technology graduates it has produced.

Hon. Adegoke who noted that the task of moving the Institution forward is a collective one, noted that new goals must be set and pursued collectively, by the Governing Board, the Management, the Institution as a whole and the host community, the Ijesa Land.

The Chairman was accompanied to the College by party stalwarts from Boripe Local Government which include: Leader of the P.D.P in the local government, Alhaji Hamzat Awolu, Chairman of the Local Government, Hon. Babalola Kayode, Vice Chairman, Hon. Ajayi Abiodun, Party Chairman in the Local Government, Hon. Adekunle Onikola, Parliamentarian of the local government, local excos, ward chairmen among others.