Abia govt warns against vandalisation of school properties 
Published

5 mins ago

on

Abia govt warns against vandalisation of school properties 

The government of Abia State has decried the level of vandalisation of school property and infrastructures going on in some schools in the State.

The State Government also lamented that despite various admonitions to Traditional Rulers, the youth population among others, to protect critical infrastructures in these schools, some miscreants have continued to destroy property in schools in the state.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday, The Commissioner, Basic and Secondary Education, Elder Goodluck Ubochi, recalled that during a meeting with traditional rulers and the local government Chairmen, he made it clear that the  school infrastructures belong to the community and not the government alone.

Elder Ubochi stated that at the meeting, he expressly reminded them of their roles in protecting property in these Schools which according to him, Governor Alex Otti is fighting hard to ensure that all the public schools in the State, wear a befitting and new look.

He warned that going forward, the administration of Governor Alex Otti will no longer fold her hands and watch some miscreants sabotage the efforts of the Governor in whatever guise, adding that the Ministry is on top of the situation to unmask those responsible.

Elder Ubochi appealed to Traditional Rulers, youths of different communities in the State to assist the Governor Alex Otti led State Government to protect the school property  so as to have a serene and conducive environment for teaching and learning in public schools in the State.

Southeastposts reports that Ozar Secondary School; Asa, Ukwa West LGA of Abia State, among other schools in the area have been the worst hit in terms of vandalisation of school roofs, laboratories, Hall among others.

Some of the Teachers interviewed who pleaded anonymity, said the vandalisation of building roofs in the schools usually happen over the weekends, noting that currently, they are not sure where students will seat for WAEC exams which will commence in few months time.

They called on the State Government to address this constant vandalisation of school property, maintaining that these hoodlums are bent on removing all the roofs in these schools.

