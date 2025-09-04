Chairman of the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Evangelist Olalekan Ifede, has called on civil and public servants in the state to remain committed and diligent in the discharge of their duties.

Ifede gave the charge during a retirement ceremony for the Board’s Chief Confidential Secretary, Mrs. Adenike Animasaun, and Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Olawunmi Odunsi, who bowed out of service after 35 years of meritorious service. The event was held at the SUBEB Conference Room, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Describing retirement as a privilege that must be earned through hard work and loyalty, Ifede congratulated the retirees for their outstanding contributions and urged them to prioritise their health as they embark on a new phase of life.

“You have given your best to the service of the Board. We celebrate your hard work, commitment, and professionalism,” he said.

The SUBEB boss encouraged serving officers to see the recognition of retirees as motivation to give their best and contribute meaningfully to the development of Ogun State. He also commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for prioritising the welfare of workers.

In their separate remarks, Permanent Member I, Barr. Femi Odufowokan; Permanent Member III, Hon. Abiodun Ajayi; and Permanent Member IV, Rt. Hon. Akeem Balogun, underscored the importance of planning for retirement early in service, while congratulating the celebrants for a smooth exit from active duty.

Board Secretary, Mr. Olubori Akinleye, described retirement as a “new beginning” and urged staff to sustain the culture of celebrating excellence.

Responding, the retirees expressed gratitude to God, the Board, and their colleagues for the honour, pledging not to take the advice given for granted.

In a related development, Chairman of Sagamu Local Government, Hon. Jubril Odulate, has described the retiring Head of Local Government Administration (HOLGA), Sanitarian Hakeem Balogun, as hardworking, reliable, and dedicated.

Speaking at a retirement programme organised in honour of Balogun at the council secretariat, Odulate, represented by Vice Chairman, Hon. Isiaka Salami, praised the retiree’s loyalty and commitment, urging other staff to emulate his exemplary qualities.

Responding, Balogun expressed appreciation to the council chairman, members, and staff for their support throughout his career. He advised workers to remain dedicated to duty, noting that hard work and integrity would help them attain the peak of their careers.